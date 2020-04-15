Russia coronavirus cases rise by 3,388 in past one day
YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus case count has grown by 3,388 over the past day to 24,490 in 84 regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
The Altai Republic is the only Russian region, which has not been affected by the deadly virus. A total of 1,986 people have recovered from the disease and 198 people have died.
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.
According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.