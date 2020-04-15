Harutyunyan will discuss directing funds for boosting Artsakh’s economy with Armenia’s leadership

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Arayik Harutyunyan, who has been elected President of Artsakh based on the preliminary results of the voting in the second round of the presidential election, says due to the spread of the novel coronavirus he will discuss the issue of directing additional funds from Armenia’s economy for boosting the economy of Artsakh with the leadership of Armenia.

He said there will be a necessity to discuss this issue with Armenia’s leadership.

“In this respect I am going to have meetings with Armenia’s leadership in the near future. The discussion will be based on jointly conducting an economic activity”, he said at a press conference.

The voting in the second round of the presidential election was held in Artsakh on April 14. According to the preliminary results, Arayik Harutyunyan was elected President of Artsakh with 88% of votes. The other candidate, current foreign minister Masis Mayilyan received 12% of votes.

Reported by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan