There will be no political persecution in Artsakh, says President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Arayik Harutyunyan, who has been elected President of Artsakh based on the preliminary results of the voting in the second round of the presidential election, says he has no problem with any of the politicians and citizens.

“I am going to run a policy in Artsakh so that we can unite our society and jointly tackle the challenges. We do not have any problem with any politician. There will not be a political persecution against anyone”, he said during a press conference today.

The President-elect said during the pre-election stage he wanted to appeal to court over many insulating statements in his address, but now he has changed his mind.

The voting in the second round of the presidential election was held in Artsakh on April 14. According to the preliminary results, Arayik Harutyunyan was elected President of Artsakh with 88% of votes. The other candidate, current foreign minister Masis Mayilyan received 12% of votes.

Reported by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan