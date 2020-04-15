World War II veteran, aged 99, recovers from coronavirus in Brazil

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. World War Two veteran Ermando Piveta, aged 99, became the oldest Brazilian to recover from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), reports Reuters.

Wearing an army cap and saluting from his wheelchair, Piveta left the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia to an ovation from medical staff and a soldier’s trumpet homage.

“Winning this battle was for me bigger than winning the war,” he said of his fight against an invisible enemy. “In war you kill or live. Here you have to fight to live,” he added.

The veteran tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago and spent two days in the hospital’s intensive care ward after he developed pneumonia. But he never needed a ventilator and recovered due to his good physical shape.