Coronavirus: New Zealand’s PM and ministers take 20% pay cut

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her government ministers will take 20% pay cuts due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, RIA Novosti reports.

The pay cut will be in effect for six months.

The authorities made such a decision because the people are losing their jobs, salaries are being cut in the country.

New Zealand has confirmed 1,386 cases of the novel coronavirus so far, out of which 728 have recovered. 9 death cases have been registered.

