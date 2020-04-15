Armenia coronavirus cases reach 1111

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. 44 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative number of infections to 1111, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The coronavirus fatality cases reached 17 with one patient dying from complications in the past day.

The active cases are 797.

A total of 297 people have recovered.

Reporting, writing by Lilit Demuryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan