Armenia criminalizes public calls for violence

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament has adopted the government-authored bill on criminalizing “public calls for violence” and “publicly advocating violence”.

The bill passed the second reading with 97 in favor and 14 against.

Public calls for violence, or advocating and justifying violence against a person or a group of persons based on their gender, race, ethnic or social background, genetic characteristics, language, religion, way of thinking, political or other views, affiliation to a national minority, age, personal, social or any other circumstances will constitute a crime punishable by up to 1 year behind bars. Such acts should contain clear and present danger to constitute the crime.

Reporting, writing by Anna Grigoryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan