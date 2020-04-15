LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1467.00, copper price stood at $4992.50, lead price stood at $1704.00, nickel price stood at $11523.00, tin price stood at $15058.00, zinc price stood at $1898.50, molybdenum price stood at $17968.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.