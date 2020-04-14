Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Government to compensate 30% of gas and electricity bills of at least 280 thousand users

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. At least 280 thousand users will benefit from the 12th program of mitigating the economic and social consequences of the coronavirus adopted by the Government of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’At least 280 thousand users will benefit from this program. The users whose gas bills amounted to 10,001-30,000 AMD in February and 5,001-10,000 for electricity will get 30% assistance’’, the PM wrote.

The state of emergency has been prolonged in Armenia by 30 days until May 14, 2020. Regime of tough restrictions is in force.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





