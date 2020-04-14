Armenian FM offers condolences to Spanish counterpart over COVID-19 victims

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a telephone conversation with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Spain exchanged views on the measures at national levels aimed at fighting the novel coronavirus.

On behalf of the Government of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan offered condolences to Arancha González Laya over the victims reported as a result of the pandemic and expressed solidarity with the people of Spain in their efforts to overcome the pandemic.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed gratitude to the authorities of Spain for their careful attitude towards the Armenian community and for addressing their problems conditioned by the pandemic.

The sides emphasized the importance of international cooperation in the sidelines of the fight against coronavirus, including through EU programs and initiatives.

As for bilateral agenda, the FMs expressed mutual readiness to strengthen and further develop the cooperation between the two countries in various spheres.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan