Nearly 960 million AMD donated to anti-coronavirus efforts of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Finance informs that a total of 959 million and 997 thousand drams has been donated to the Armenian government for its anti-coronavirus efforts, ARMENPRESS reports the government said.

The treasury account (900005001947) was opened on March 17th for citizens and organizations willing to make donations.

The government said a total of 3678 payments were made since.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan