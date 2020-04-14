Artsakh acted and acts in accordance with demands of situation, says President Sahakyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan says the second round of presidential election, which launched today in Artsakh under the current state of emergency, is justified and well-grounded.

“As for the elections we have considered the possible risks and created additional capacities so that the holding of this political process would not create additional problems. I consider the state’s actions completely justified and well-grounded, we do not see contradictions. Quite the contrary, we have acted and act in accordance with the demands of the situation. Our actions aim at creating favorable conditions for our homeland, by ensuring our country’s development, security and public relations”, the President of Artsakh told reporters today.

He added that the anti-coronavirus inter-agency commission is capable of fulfilling its tasks like previously and in the future as well.

The voting in the second round of the presidential election has kicked off in Artsakh today. Two candidates – president of the Free Fatherland party Arayik Harutyunyan and current foreign minister Masis Mayilyan are running for the presidency. They received 49,26% and 26,4% of votes respectively during the first round.

On April 12 Artsakh declared a state of emergency to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until May 12. The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Artsakh on April 7. Currently, the number of confirmed cases is 6.

Reported by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan