Gyumri police officers stabbed at coronavirus lockdown checkpoint

GYUMRI, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Two police officers in the city of Gyumri have been stabbed and wounded in the line of duty on April 14th, the Gyumri Police Department said.

The officers conducted a traffic stop amid the nationwide coronavirus-related lockdown and asked the motorist and the passenger of a car to produce identification and permitted movement documents, only to be attacked and stabbed by one of them.

The officers tackled and disarmed the assailant. The suspect is in custody.

The wounded officers have been taken to the local hospital.

Reporting by Armenuhi Mkhoyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan