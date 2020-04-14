EAEU leaders support maintaining free movement of goods during COVID-19 pandemic

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The leaders of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) expressed their support to maintaining the principle of free movement of goods during the current situation caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, RIA Novsoti reports.

“We support maintaining the unity of the international community, the stability of the global economy and the principle of free movement of goods, including those of social significance, such as food, medical items, equipment, personal protective means”, the joint statement of the members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council over the COVID-19 pandemic says.

EAEU member states are Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.