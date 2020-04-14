Iran coronavirus cases surpass 74,000

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Iran confirmed 1,574 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected to 74,877, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

According to the latest reports, the number of people who died from COVID-19 in Iran has increased by 98. The death toll has reached 4,683.

The total number of recovered patients is 48,129.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan