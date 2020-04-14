Artsakh coronavirus response task force considers potential lockdown

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Coronavirus Response Task Force is considering a potential lockdown to prevent a further spread of the novel coronavirus. So far, the country has 6 confirmed cases.

“We are now discussing this issue,” State Minister Grigory Martirosyan, the Superintendent of the state of emergency measures who leads the coronavirus response in the country told reporters.

“Most likely we will enforce restrictions for individual areas, but if necessary, the decision will be amended to cover the entire country,” Martirosyan said.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan