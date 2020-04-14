Russia coronavirus cases rise by 2,774 in one day  

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 2,774 over the past 24 hours reaching 21,102 in 82 regions. To date, 1,694 patients have recovered, 170 people have died, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

“A total of 21,102 coronavirus infection cases (+15.1%) have been recorded in 82 regions of Russia. Over the past 24 hours, 224 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, the total number of recoveries is 1,694. Twenty-two coronavirus patients have died over the past 24 hours, the total number of fatalities in Russia has reached 170”, the crisis center said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.