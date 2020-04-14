Facilitation of customs procedures is of vital importance – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. During today’s video conference of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced the situation in the country caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The PM said overall the situation in Armenia is under control. According to the latest data of April 14, there are 1,067 confirmed cases, 265 recoveries and 16 deaths. Pashinyan informed that on March 16 Armenia declared a state of emergency until April 14, but it was extended until May 14.

“A strict regime of quarantine is in force in Armenia from March 23. Today the restrictions in some sectors mitigated. Like many countries, we as well applied strict restrictions in the field of transport communication. The Armenian government approved a package which includes 11 measures aimed at mitigating the social, economic consequences. Steps are being taken to boost the economy and overcome the current crisis”, he said.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that today many countries are facing challenges which are not only threats to the healthcare systems, the citizens, but also create problems for the economy as it’s not clear yet how long the pandemic will last and what will be the developments in the future. “A maximum effort is required from our governments to overcome the current situation. Obviously, there is a need for the consolidation of measures and coordination of the process”, the PM said. He noted that in such situation many countries apply restrictions on international trade. According to some reports, 70 countries have already applied restrictions on export of medical items and medicines.

“It’s not ruled out that this trend will continue. This also concerns us and can have the heaviest consequences. We support a strategy which is based on cooperation and partnership. In this context the cooperation within our Union is a priority. Here I want to praise the fact that there is a complete mutual understanding, support between the EAEU partners”, the Armenian PM said, expressing confidence that the Union will have minimum losses thanks to its institutes.

Pashinyan said Armenia is ready to make efforts and expressed the country’s support to the joint statement of the Supreme Council which is reflecting the common position of partners regarding the current situation.

“The maintenance of peace, cessation of armed conflict, unity of the international community are necessary conditions for overcoming the current situation”, he said. He highlighted the uninterrupted operation of cargo transportations. “In this context the Russian-Georgian border is of a vital, strategic importance for us. We consider it highly necessary to increase the payments at the national exchange rate for the trade in the EAEU”, the Armenian PM said.

Pashinyan highlighted the steps to overcome the situation within the frames of the Union, in particular, the idea of creating “green corridors”. He said the facilitation of customs procedures is of principled importance.

“The situation caused by the pandemic is a trial for the Union. The readiness of partners these days for the cooperation shows that the integration has taken place and has a great development potential”, Nikol Pashinyan added.

