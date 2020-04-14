3 coronavirus infected citizens in Artsakh in satisfactory condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. 3 out of the 6 citizens of Artsakh, who were infected with the novel coronavirus, are in satisfactory condition, 2 are in moderate condition and the remaining one has no symptoms at all, the healthcare ministry of Artsakh said.

“At this moment no new citizens in Artsakh have been tested”, the ministry said.

6 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh on April 12. 17 citizens have been quarantined, 59 have been tested.

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed on April 12 a decree on declaring state of emergency in the country until May 12.

Reported by Lilit Demuryan