Armenia COVID-19 fatalities reach 16

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Two people have died from coronavirus complications in Armenia, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 16, healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on social media.

She said the 65 and 82 year old patients had developed severe double pneumonia and acute respiratory failure. They also had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease.

54 people recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. A total of 265 people have recovered.

The number of active cases as of 11:00, April 14 is 786.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan