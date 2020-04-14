Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Armenia COVID-19 fatalities reach 16

Armenia COVID-19 fatalities reach 16

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Two people have died from coronavirus complications in Armenia, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 16, healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on social media.

She said the 65 and 82 year old patients had developed severe double pneumonia and acute respiratory failure. They also had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease.

54 people recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. A total of 265 people have recovered.

The number of active cases as of 11:00, April 14 is 786.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration