Armenia’s active cases of coronavirus drop in past 24 hours for first time since outbreak began

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. 28 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced. For the first time since the outbreak began in Armenia, the number of active cases in a day has dropped, he said.

“Yesterday we had 685 tests, from which 28 were positive. We have very important statistics, for the first time our positive cases are almost twice lower than the recoveries. Yesterday we had 54 recoveries. Today, we have 786 active cases, this means that the active cases are dropping. This too is for the first time, when the active cases in 24 hours aren’t growing, but decreasing,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan later wrote on Facebook that “we have the chance to break the backbone of the epidemic”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan