COVID-19 latest updates: 1,925,528 confirmed cases globally

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 1,925,528, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 119,000.

More than 451,000 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (587,155 confirmed cases). 23,644 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 170,099 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 17,756.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 159,516 cases. 20,465 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 136,779 cases and 14,967 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 130,072 cases and 3,194 deaths.

Germany is followed by the UK which reported 88,621 confirmed cases and 11,329 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,249 cases. The death toll here is 3,341.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 73,303. The number of deaths is 4,585.

Turkey reported 61,049 cases, Belgium – 30,589, the Netherlands – 26,551 and Switzerland – 25,688.

Georgia confirmed 272 cases of coronavirus and Russia – 18,328. 148 people have died in Russia.

Among the Arab states the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest number of confirmed cases – 4,521. 25 death cases have been registered here. Qatar confirmed 3,231 cases and 7 deaths. The death toll among the Arab states is the highest in Egypt as 164 patients have died, but the country has less confirmed cases – 2,190. Iraq confirmed 1,378 cases and 78 deaths, Kuwait – 1,300 cases and 2 deaths.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

