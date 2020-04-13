Air temperature to increase, +20 degrees Celsius forecasted for Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Air temperature will start to increase in Armenia starting from April 14, ARMENPRESS reports Director of MES Meteorological Center Gagik Surenyan wrote on his Facebok page.

''Starting from tomorrow all parts of Armenia start to warm up. On April 15 +20 degrees Celsius will be recorded in Yerevan'', Surenyan wrote.

