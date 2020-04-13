Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Air temperature to increase, +20 degrees Celsius forecasted for Yerevan

Air temperature to increase, +20 degrees Celsius forecasted for Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Air temperature will start to increase in Armenia starting from April 14, ARMENPRESS reports Director of MES Meteorological Center Gagik Surenyan wrote on his Facebok page.

''Starting from tomorrow all parts of Armenia start to warm up. On April 15 +20 degrees Celsius will be recorded in Yerevan'', Surenyan wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration