Armenia Aircompany cancels all flights until May 15

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia Aircompany cancels all the flights during the state of emergency for preventing coronavirus spread, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Director of the company Gevorg Khachatryan wrote on his Facebook page.

''Conditioned by the prolongation of the state of emergency, Armenia Aircompany cancels all the flights until May 15'', Khachatryan wrote.

Earlier, the company had camcelled all flight until April 30.

