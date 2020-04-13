Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-04-20

YEREVAN, 13 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 April, USD exchange rate down by 4.65 drams to 486.53 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.58 drams to 532.02 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 6.60 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.49 drams to 608.36 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 251.26 drams to 26289.23 drams. Silver price down by 2.27 drams to 237.37 drams. Platinum price down by 109.88 drams to 11497.09 drams.