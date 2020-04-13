Iranian scientists develop antibody test for COVID-19 - report

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Iranian scientists at the Tehran Medical University Healthcare Faculty’s Department of Pathobiology have developed an antibody test for the novel coronavirus - a test that shows whether or not someone has had the coronavirus and has recovered from it.

The current tests only show if the patient has the virus presently.

Lecturer of the Department of Immunology Dr. Zarnan has said that the tests will provide “total accuracy”, according to an official translation of a media article provided by the Cultural Center of the Iranian Embassy in Armenia.

He said the antibody tests will be highly important in the coronavirus pandemic and will be very significant for people who may have had COVID-19 but it went asymptomatic. “People who had the disease in the past and recovered without complications have acquired immunity and are completely safe for other members of the public and can return to their normal life and work without any movement restrictions,” he argued.

