Chartered evacuation flight to be organized for U.S. citizens from Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. A chartered evacuation flight for U.S. citizens will be organized from Armenia’s Zvartnots Airport, the US Embassy in Yerevan said in a statement.

The flight will depart Zvartnots Airport on Friday, April 17 at 15:00 before traveling onward to Doha, Qatar, arriving at 22:50 Doha local time.

“This will be the only evacuation flight provided to depart Armenia. Passengers are responsible for their own onward travel from Doha. For complete details, including cost of the flight and instructions about how to take advantage of the flight, consult the full notice on the website”, the Embassy said in the statement.