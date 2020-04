6 servicemen recover from COVID-19 and return to active duty –Armenia chief military medical officer

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Six servicemen of the Armenian military have recovered from COVID-19 and have returned to active duty, Head of the Armed Forces Military-Medical Department Sahak Ohanyan said at a news conference.

Ohanyan refused to disclose how many servicemen have COVID-19, but he noted that the number is “very small”.

As of the latest data, Armenia has 814 active cases of COVID-19.

211 people have recovered, and 14 have died.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan