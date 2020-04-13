Over 200 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan: RIA Novosti

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. More than 200 healthcare workers have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan, RIA Novosti reported citing the representative of the healthcare ministry.

The ministry representative said this number comprises 20,5% of the total number of infected people in the country.

“211 coronavirus cases have been confirmed among doctors”, the representative said, adding that the more cases are in the capital city of Nur-Sultan, Almaty. It was also reported that the medical staff is not sufficiently provided with the necessary protective means.

According to the latest data, 979 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan. 12 patients have died. Kazakhstan declared a state of emergency on March 16.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan