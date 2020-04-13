Coronavirus: 1,617 new cases confirmed in Iran

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. 1,617 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Iran in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected to 73,303, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reports.

Death toll has reached 4,585.

3,877 citizens are in serious condition.

2,089 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries is 45,983.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan