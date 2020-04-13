Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Armenia’s Ambassador to Italy and Malta relieved from position

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on relieving Ambassador to Italy and Malta Viktoria Baghdasaryan from the position, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

