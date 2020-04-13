COVID-19: In terms of age over 353,000 people in Armenia are at risky group

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. In terms of age more than 353,000 people in Armenia are most at risk for the novel coronavirus disease, Deputy Prime Minister, State of Emergency Commandant Tigran Avinyan said today at a special session in the Parliament.

“In terms of infection, in terms of risk, 12% of Armenia’s permanent population or more than 353,000 people are considered a risky group, regardless of health condition”, he said.

The deputy PM also presented the number of citizens having chronic diseases who are also in a risky group for the coronavirus. “The number of people having Type 2 diabetes is 77,418, ischemic heart disease – 71,025, hypertension – 145,408. These are only the registered cases”, he said.

He said elderly people who have several chronic diseases are most at risk.

According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Armenia has reached 1,039. The death toll is 14. 211 patients have recovered.

The Armenian government made today a decision to extend the state of emergency for 30 days to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus. The current state of emergency has been declared on March 16 and was effective until April 14. According to the new decision, the state of emergency will be extended until May 14, 17:00.

Reported by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan