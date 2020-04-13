Armenian Parliament holds special session to debate extending current state of emergency

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia is holding a special session: the issue on extending the current state of emergency in the country conditioned by the novel coronavirus is on the agenda.

The Armenian government made today a decision to extend the state of emergency for 30 days. The current state of emergency has been declared on March 16 and was effective until April 14. According to the new decision, the state of emergency will be extended until May 14, 17:00.

According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Armenia has reached 1,039. The death toll is 14. 211 patients have recovered.

Reported by Anna Grigoryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan