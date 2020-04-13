Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Georgia evacuates nationals from Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. 167 Georgian nationals have been evacuated amid the coronavirus situation from Armenia, bringing the total number of evacuated citizens of the neighboring country to 576, the Georgian Embassy in Yerevan said, thanking the Armenian authorities for support.

