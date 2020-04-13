Georgia evacuates nationals from Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. 167 Georgian nationals have been evacuated amid the coronavirus situation from Armenia, bringing the total number of evacuated citizens of the neighboring country to 576, the Georgian Embassy in Yerevan said, thanking the Armenian authorities for support.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 04.14-21:55 44.9% of eligible citizens participate in voting in Artsakh by 17:00
- 04.14-20:34 Government to compensate 30% of gas and electricity bills of at least 280 thousand users
- 04.14-19:46 Armenian FM offers condolences to Spanish counterpart over COVID-19 victims
- 04.14-18:37 Nearly 960 million AMD donated to anti-coronavirus efforts of Armenia
- 04.14-18:13 37.5% of eligible citizens participate in voting in Artsakh by 17:00
- 04.14-17:25 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-04-20
- 04.14-17:24 Asian Stocks - 14-04-20
- 04.14-17:21 Artsakh acted and acts in accordance with demands of situation, says President Sahakyan
- 04.14-16:36 Gyumri police officers stabbed at coronavirus lockdown checkpoint
- 04.14-15:40 Armenia aviation regulator plans to increase capacity through self-funding
- 04.14-14:55 EAEU leaders support maintaining free movement of goods during COVID-19 pandemic
- 04.14-14:15 Iran coronavirus cases surpass 74,000
- 04.14-13:52 Russia coronavirus cases rise by 2,774 in one day
- 04.14-13:49 Artsakh coronavirus response task force considers potential lockdown
- 04.14-13:41 Article of Armenia’s Ambassador to Netherlands published at Diplomat Magazine
- 04.14-13:36 Facilitation of customs procedures is of vital importance – Armenian PM
- 04.14-13:28 Despite coronavirus fears, oldest voter in Artsakh casts her vote at age of 111
- 04.14-13:17 Vrej Agajanian selected as Glendale Mayor
- 04.14-13:03 Voters given individual pens, told to maintain social distancing in Artsakh election runoff
- 04.14-11:40 3 coronavirus infected citizens in Artsakh in satisfactory condition
- 04.14-11:14 Armenia COVID-19 fatalities reach 16
- 04.14-10:51 Armenia’s active cases of coronavirus drop in past 24 hours for first time since outbreak began
- 04.14-10:13 COVID-19 latest updates: 1,925,528 confirmed cases globally
- 04.14-10:03 Road condition
- 04.14-08:56 European Stocks - 13-04-20
15:47, 04.09.2020
Viewed 2807 times “Such matter doesn’t exist on agenda” – Armenia on report about Turkey offering support
20:41, 04.08.2020
Viewed 2317 times China sending huge quantity of medical supplies and equipment to Armenia
21:18, 04.10.2020
Viewed 2106 times Russia to send 20 thousand COVID-19 test kits to Armenia
13:27, 04.09.2020
Viewed 2031 times Erdogan phones Sahak II of Constantinople amid coronavirus outbreak
13:41, 04.09.2020
Viewed 1952 times World Bank forecasts 1.7% GDP growth for Armenia in 2020