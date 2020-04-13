Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Armenia extends state of emergency for 30 days

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is extending the coronavirus-related state of emergency for 30 days.

The initial state of emergency was declared on March 16th and was supposed to end on April 14th. Now the state of emergency will last until May 14th, 17:00.

The bill was approved at an emergency Cabinet meeting today.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





