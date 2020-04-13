Armenia to help citizens with utility bills

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia has initiated its 11th measure aimed at eliminating the economic and social consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan said at the Cabinet meeting that the 11th measure will provide support for utility bills to a people eligible under the criteria. The gas and electricity compensation measure will provide 50% discount to citizens whose 2020 February monthly gas and electric energy bills have not surpassed 10,000 drams and 5000 drams respectively.

Those who have already paid the bills will automatically get the 50% discount for the next monthly bill.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan