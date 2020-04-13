67-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. A 67-year-old woman with underlying health conditions has died from coronavirus complications at a Yerevan hospital, healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on social media.

She said the woman had developed double pneumonia and was also suffering from diabetes.

Overall, 14 people have died from the novel coronavirus in Armenia as of April 13th.

1039 cases of the virus have been diagnosed, with 814 being active cases as of 11:00 GMT+4 April 13.

211 have recovered.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan