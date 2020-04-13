Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Parliament holds extraordinary session – LIVE

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is holding an extraordinary session.

The session has been convened at the initiative of the government.

During today’s session the lawmakers are going to debate and vote a number of bills at the first and second readings.

