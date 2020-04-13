COVID-19 latest updates: UK overtakes China with most confirmed cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 1,853.505, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

Death toll is over 114,000.

More than 423,000 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (560,433 confirmed cases). 22,115 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 166,831 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 17,209.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 156,363 cases. 19,899 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 132,591 cases and 14,393 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 127,854 cases and 3,022 deaths.

Germany is followed by the UK which reported 84,279 confirmed cases and 10,612 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,160 cases. The death toll here is 3,341.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 71,686. The number of deaths is 4,474.

Turkey reported 56,956 cases, Belgium – 29,647, the Netherlands – 25,587 and Switzerland – 25,415.

Georgia confirmed 257 cases of coronavirus and Russia – 15,770. 130 people have died in Russia.

Among the Arab states the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest number of confirmed cases – 4,123. 22 death cases have been registered here. Qatar confirmed 2,979 cases and 7 deaths. The death toll among the Arab states is the highest in Egypt as 159 patients have died, but the country has less confirmed cases – 2,065. Iraq confirmed 1,352 cases and 76 deaths, Kuwait – 1,234 cases and 1 death.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan