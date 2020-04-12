Resurrection of Christ is the gift of eternity to all of us - His Holiness Garegin II issues message

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. A Patriarchal Divine Liturgy has been served in the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan on April 12, on the occasion of the Feast of Resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

During the Holy Mass His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, addressed a message on the Feast of Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Armenpress presents the full text of his message:

“In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit,

“O Christ, you are the life and resurrection of the humanity”.

(Hymnal)

Dear Faithful People,

The Glorious Resurrection of Christ has been marvelously exalted in beautiful hymns by the blessed fathers of our Holy Church, bringing to our people the good news of the inexhaustible hope of life and salvation. “O Christ, you are the life and resurrection of the humanity”.

Our Lord Jesus Christ has revealed many times during His earthly life of His sufferings and resurrection, the meaning of which even the apostles were not able to comprehend. After the crucifixion of Christ, they locked themselves in despair in the Upper room and were doubtful in believing the good news of the Savior's resurrection; conveyed to them by the oil-bearing women. However, after meeting with the Risen Christ, the sadness turned into a joy of unity with the Lord. The pain of the Lord's crucifixion and death was transformed into jubilation of the Savior's triumph, the dark night of sorrow was turned into a dawn of universe-restoring resurrection. And the light and teaching of Christianity triumphantly spread throughout the world, directing the life of mankind toward salvation and eternity.

The joyous good news of the Resurrection of Christ resounds with particular hope and comfort in our troubled times, when humanity is afflicted and suffering, is facing deprivation and losses, is undergoing shared distress and crisis. This year countless faithful people all over the world spend the life-restoring Easter celebration in isolation, many of them far from their loved ones and friends. In these current difficult conditions of the pandemic, we also hold sacred services of worship in our churches, without the physical presence of the believers. Nevertheless, beloved ones, we are confident that you are with us in spirit, mind, and prayers, and we are celebrating this marvelous feast together. The Resurrection of Christ is the restoration of human existence and the gift of eternity to all of us. “I came so that they may have life, and have it abundantly. (John 10:10).

The life bestowed by Christ is a reality above and beyond our every-day difficulties and responsibilities. It is where God’s will is carried out, where the commandments and exhortations of the Lord are realized fruitfully with God-pleasing deeds, and it is where the darkness of life is transformed into a dawn.

The worldwide pandemic is a challenge to humanity, but especially to humanness. We believe that humanity will overcome this challenging situation of the pandemic and all the difficulties caused by it in the social, economic, educational, and public spheres. However, it is of more importance that a permanent victory is achieved against all inhumane manifestations: such as materialism, poverty, inequality, militarism, wars, and other evils. There have been and still are many testimonies of philanthropy, solidarity, protection of people’s rights, and of working together for the good of humanity; which are a luminous pathway for a new course in the world. Humanity must realize that the guarantee of prosperity and happiness is the life lived by God, which turns into a blessing, power, and source of strength.

With God’s mercy the world will withstand this trial. However, it is of vital importance to become stronger while overcoming it, united and spiritually strengthened, always having God as our guide and support. “This is the victory that conquers the world, our faith”, says the Apostle (1 John 5:4). Yes, beloved ones, with the faith of the Resurrection, with the awareness of the Savior's presence in our lives, we will be able to resolve all the problems our people face and build the bright future we all dream of. We are painfully aware that you are facing hardships, adversity, and anxiety all over the world. However, our willingness and commitment to care for our homeland, our sisters and brothers, are vitally needed and must continue to be demonstrated. We once again call on the sons and daughters of our nation in the homeland and in the diaspora, to give a helping hand to our government authorities in their efforts to overcome the difficult situation created by the pandemic, in caring for the patients, and the welfare of those sons and daughters of our nation who are in great distress; by making your contributions to a special account opened for this cause.

These days, our Church, with its dioceses around the world, is making more and more efforts to provide support to the needy, and comfort and care to the children of our nation in the homeland and around the world. Our faithful people, let us fortify our lives and deeds by the God-given commandment of love. Let us keep national unity and solidarity strong, as people - triumphant through Christ, as people - faithful to Christ. Let us live with the faith of the Resurrection, with the zeal to fulfill the commandments of Christ, to build our prosperous, thriving, and powerful homeland and its vibrant future with new victories and bright dreams.

With this wish, we bring the encouraging message of the miraculous Resurrection of Christ to our spiritual brothers, to His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia; to His Beatitude, Archbishop Nourhan Manoogian, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem; to His Beatitude, Archbishop Sahak Mashalian, the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople; to the spiritual Heads of the Sister Churches, and to all the clergy of our Holy Church; asking for the support and protection of our Heavenly Lord. With our pontifical blessing, we greet the President of the Republic of Armenia, His Excellency, Mr. Armen Sarkissian; the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia His Excellency, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan; the President of the Republic of Artsakh, His Excellency, Mr. Bako Sahakyan; and the state officials of Armenia; wishing them strength to overcome difficult situations and to lead our country in the direction of progress and prosperity. We bring our pontifical love and blessings to our faithful people in the homeland and in the diaspora, in particular, to our doctors and healthcare workers, who provide laudable service under difficult circumstances, and to the brave soldiers and officers of our victorious army, to the police, to teachers, and to all dedicated people who serve for the benefit of others.

We offer our prayers to Lord our Savior to grant the radiant graces of His Resurrection to all of humanity, to our country, and to all our people around the world; to free us from tribulations, and to grant us peace and infinite heavenly blessings. May the good news of Christ's Resurrection and victory of life be ever resounding in our hearts and souls. And together, encouraged and strengthened by Christ, overcoming challenges and building our new lives, let us always glorify Almighty God for the precious gifts of salvation and eternal life He has granted to us through His endless love.

Remain in the grace, love and blessings of the Lord, now and always and unto the ages. Amen.

Christ is risen from the dead,

Blessed is the Resurrection of Christ”.