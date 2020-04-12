The Week In Headlines

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week:

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 977

6 policemen tested positive for coronavirus

12 people passed online testing via COVID-19 Armenia app, 4 test positive

Armenia expected to prolong coronavirus state of emergency and lockdown

Armenia to build dedicated coronavirus morgue

Artsakh reports first case of novel coronavirus

Self-isolation regime set for Artsakh's Mirik village following 1st coronavirus case

Two more coronavirus cases reported in Artsakh

Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 5

Russian Armed Forces specialists arrive in Armenia in the sidelines of COVID 19 prevention efforts

Russian mobile lab deployed in Armenian military has capacity of 100 PCR tests in one day

Russia to send 20 thousand COVID-19 test kits to Armenia

290,000 citizens, 5300 companies granted loan repayment holidays in Armenia amid coronavirus crisis

Armenia to gradually open up businesses

Pashinyan and Putin discuss gas supplies, coronavirus situation





Smooth running of freight in EAEU priority for Armenia – PM Pashinyan





EU to provide €92million to Armenia to support immediate and short-term needs





IMF to increase financial support for Armenia by about $175 million





World Bank forecasts 1.7% GDP growth for Armenia in 2020





PM Pashinyan congratulates women on Motherhood and Beauty Day

PM Pashinyan determined to bring to end judicial reforms





High Tech Ministry says hasn’t yet allowed Armenian telecommunication giants’ merger





Serzh Sargsyan to be provided with copy of video recording of parliamentary testimony





Imagine, There’s No Newsroom - From Novel Coronavirus to Novel Uncertainties

Erdogan phones Sahak II of Constantinople amid coronavirus outbreak

“Such matter doesn’t exist on agenda” – Armenia on report about Turkey offering support

"Way Back Home" documentary telling about Tankian, Egoyan and Arsinée Khanjian available online