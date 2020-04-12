The Week In Headlines
YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week:
Armenia coronavirus cases reach 977
6 policemen tested positive for coronavirus
12 people passed online testing via COVID-19 Armenia app, 4 test positive
Armenia expected to prolong coronavirus state of emergency and lockdown
Armenia to build dedicated coronavirus morgue
Artsakh reports first case of novel coronavirus
Self-isolation regime set for Artsakh's Mirik village following 1st coronavirus case
Two more coronavirus cases reported in Artsakh
Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 5
Russian Armed Forces specialists arrive in Armenia in the sidelines of COVID 19 prevention efforts
Russian mobile lab deployed in Armenian military has capacity of 100 PCR tests in one day
Russia to send 20 thousand COVID-19 test kits to Armenia
290,000 citizens, 5300 companies granted loan repayment holidays in Armenia amid coronavirus crisis
Armenia to gradually open up businesses
Pashinyan and Putin discuss gas supplies, coronavirus situation
Smooth running of freight in EAEU priority for Armenia – PM Pashinyan
EU to provide €92million to Armenia to support immediate and short-term needs
IMF to increase financial support for Armenia by about $175 million
World Bank forecasts 1.7% GDP growth for Armenia in 2020
PM Pashinyan congratulates women on Motherhood and Beauty Day
PM Pashinyan determined to bring to end judicial reforms
High Tech Ministry says hasn’t yet allowed Armenian telecommunication giants’ merger
Serzh Sargsyan to be provided with copy of video recording of parliamentary testimony
Imagine, There’s No Newsroom - From Novel Coronavirus to Novel Uncertainties
Erdogan phones Sahak II of Constantinople amid coronavirus outbreak
“Such matter doesn’t exist on agenda” – Armenia on report about Turkey offering support
"Way Back Home" documentary telling about Tankian, Egoyan and Arsinée Khanjian available online