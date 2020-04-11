Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 April

More Armenians to be evacuated from Moscow amid coronavirus crisis

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Red Wings airline will operate the third charter flight from Moscow to Yerevan on April 12 at 15:40 to evacuate Armenian nationals who were stranded at the Russian capital due to cancelled flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Armenian Embassy in Russia said.

Listed passengers are advised to report to the Domodedovo airport’s 25-30 check-in desks at 12:00, the embassy said.

All arriving passengers will be quarantined for 14 days in Armenia.

