Armenia coronavirus cases reach 977

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia has increased by 11 and the total cumulative number has reached 977, PM Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.

The PM said he is following the numbers online and these 11 cases will be reported on April 12th in the official statistics.

Earlier on April 11 the healthcare ministry reported 966 cumulative total cases.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan