Prolonging state of emergency seeks to further clamp down coronavirus transmission rate - PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says the purpose of prolonging the state of emergency is to further decrease the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus.

He said the daily infections stand at about an average of 30 cases, “which is a rather satisfying indicator in today’s conditions”.

Pashinyan said that as of April 11, the average age of the coronavirus fatalities in Armenia is 76,2 and the average age of active cases is 42. He said that the figures affirm the information that the coronavirus is most dangerous for seniors.

29 coronavirus cases were recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of infections to 966. One patient has died and 24 recovered.

The total number of fatalities has reached 13, and the number of overall recoveries reached 173.

