Azerbaijan fires nearly 1200 shots at Artsakh positions in one week
13:23, 11 April, 2020
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military have breached the ceasefire more than 120 times and fired approximately 1200 shots from various caliber small arms at the Artsakh military between April 5-11, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said in a news release.
The Artsakh military said they are in control of the “tactical-strategic situation and continue confidently carrying out their combat mission”.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
