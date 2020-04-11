Armenia expected to prolong coronavirus state of emergency and lockdown

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has chaired a meeting of the Coronavirus Response Task Force on April 11.

Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan briefed the task force on the coronavirus statistics and the health condition of patients, Pashinyan’s Office said in a news release.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who serves as Superintendent of the Emergency Situation leading the task force, recommended extending the state of emergency for 30 days and maintain the nationwide lockdown. The initial state of emergency was declared on March 16th and was supposed to end on April 14th. The lockdown was ordered later for a shorter period of time.

The meeting also focused on the business shutdowns and timeline of the possibility of lifting these restrictions.

Issues related to the organization of activities in social, educational, cultural and public life was also discussed.

The Prime Minister told the task force to prepare the draft decision of the Cabinet regarding the extension of the state of emergency.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan