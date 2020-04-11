Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 April

Armenia reports 29 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. 29 coronavirus cases were recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of infections to 966. One patient has died and 24 recovered.

The total number of fatalities has reached 13, and the number of overall recoveries reached 173.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





