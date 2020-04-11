Armenia reports 29 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. 29 coronavirus cases were recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of infections to 966. One patient has died and 24 recovered.
The total number of fatalities has reached 13, and the number of overall recoveries reached 173.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 12:00 Armenia coronavirus fatalities reach 13
- 11:17 Armenia reports 29 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
- 10:50 European Stocks - 10-04-20
- 10:48 US stocks unchanged - 10-04-20
- 10:47 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-04-20
- 10:46 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 10-04-20
- 10:44 Oil Prices - 10-04-20
- 04.10-21:18 Russia to send 20 thousand COVID-19 test kits to Armenia
- 04.10-19:19 IDBank offers Online Rocket Loan
- 04.10-18:07 COVID 19 updates – over 336 thousand recoveries globally
- 04.10-17:52 Nearly 887 million AMD donated to anti-coronavirus efforts in Armenia
- 04.10-17:47 Armenia to build dedicated coronavirus morgue
- 04.10-17:39 IDBank joins Armenian government's programs aimed at neutralizing economic consequences of COVID-19
- 04.10-17:31 Asian Stocks - 10-04-20
- 04.10-17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-04-20
- 04.10-17:27 Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 5
- 04.10-17:14 Armenia’s healthcare system capable to deal with treatment of all coronavirus patients - minister
- 04.10-16:48 Two-month old baby infected with coronavirus is in good condition – Armenian healthcare minister
- 04.10-16:48 COVID-19: Armenia’s healthcare ministry will propose government to extend state of emergency
- 04.10-16:04 Armenia health minister warns MPs against early restriction changes due to community transmission
- 04.10-15:45 Aznavour Foundation contributes to fight against COVID-19
- 04.10-15:37 3,156 more patients recover from coronavirus in Iran
- 04.10-14:41 Smooth running of freight in EAEU priority for Armenia – PM Pashinyan
- 04.10-14:34 High Tech Ministry says hasn’t yet allowed Armenian telecommunication giants’ merger
- 04.10-14:27 Armenia coronavirus death toll reaches 12
16:36, 04.04.2020
Viewed 2463 times I definitely will come back with my family to Armenia - Kourtney Kardashian
15:27, 04.06.2020
Viewed 2332 times Eduardo Eurnekian to provide $250,000 in aid to Armenian government for fighting COVID-19
11:08, 04.04.2020
Viewed 1882 times Coronavirus cases reach 770 in Armenia
19:12, 04.04.2020
Viewed 1783 times Revazyan denies rumors of ‘’depriving Armenia’s civil aviation of license”
15:47, 04.09.2020
Viewed 1642 times “Such matter doesn’t exist on agenda” – Armenia on report about Turkey offering support