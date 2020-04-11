LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.51% to $1467.00, copper price down by 0.16% to $4992.50, lead price down by 0.53% to $1704.00, nickel price up by 0.23% to $11523.00, tin price up by 3.08% to $15058.00, zinc price down by 0.29% to $1898.50, molybdenum price stood at $17968.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.