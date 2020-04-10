Russia to send 20 thousand COVID-19 test kits to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Russia will provide Armenia with 20 thousand coronavirus test kits, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, director of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said during EAEU Intergovernmental Council session.

“In the near future Russia will provide the EAEU member states with over 50 thousand coronavirus test kits.

In addition, 20 thousand reagents will be provided to Armenia on April 10 for carrying out examinations’’, Popova said.

According to the latest data, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in Armenia is 937. The death toll is 12. 5,144 people tested negative so far. The number of recovered patients has reached 149.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan