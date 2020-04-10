Armenia to build dedicated coronavirus morgue

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. A special morgue will be built in Armenia for autopsies of coronavirus fatalities, healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan said at a news conference.

“So far, none of the coronavirus fatalities were autopsied on in order not to endanger the pathologists before having a special morgue in line with relevant infection standards. We’ve adhered to all recommendations of international organizations and we have made special legislative changes for this. We are working on having a dedicated morgue for coronavirus fatalities,” Torosyan said.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan